Career Academy Senior Secondary School, Nahan

The school organised its annual sports day. Proceedings of the day commenced with the arrival of guest Rama Sharma, youth organiser and officiating Director of the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports (DYSSO), who was warmly welcomed by Principal Rajesh Solanki, staff and students. The enthralling performance in tug-of-war between regular and competition girls team marked the opening of the sports day extravaganza. Competition team won the game, whereas the volleyball match was won by regular team. In kabaddi, Atlantic and Pacific House won the first prize. In girls badminton, Arctic House bagged the first prize and Atlantic House stood second. In badminton, boys from Arctic House and Indian House bagged first and second prize, respectively. Both girls and boys relay races were won by regular team. The winners were awarded medals and certificates during the prize distribution ceremony. Atlantic House won the overall winner trophy. Indian House was declared runners-up.

#Nahan