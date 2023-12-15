Career Academy Senior Secondary School, Nahan

The school organised its annual sports day. Proceedings of the day commenced with the arrival of guest Rama Sharma, youth organiser and officiating Director of the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports (DYSSO), who was warmly welcomed by Principal Rajesh Solanki, staff and students. The enthralling performance in tug-of-war between regular and competition girls team marked the opening of the sports day extravaganza. Competition team won the game, whereas the volleyball match was won by regular team. In kabaddi, Atlantic and Pacific House won the first prize. In girls badminton, Arctic House bagged the first prize and Atlantic House stood second. In badminton, boys from Arctic House and Indian House bagged first and second prize, respectively. Both girls and boys relay races were won by regular team. The winners were awarded medals and certificates during the prize distribution ceremony. Atlantic House won the overall winner trophy. Indian House was declared runners-up.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...