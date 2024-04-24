DAV Public School, Patiala

To spread awareness among the students and encourage them to preserve the national heritage for posterity, the school observed Heritage Day. Bhavleen from Class VII Daisy enlightened everyone about the significance of our rich cultural heritage. Ananya from Class VII threw light on the Indian heritage. Students decked up the school premises with Maharashtrian themes. Students from classes VI and VII presented cultural bonanza with their mesmerising dance performance on various personalities of Maharashtra, like Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Vinoba Bhave, BR Ambedkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Shivaji Maharaj, Vijay Lakshmi Pandit and Bala Sahib Thakarey. Enactment of Bollywood personalities like Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, etc, and showcasing their dialogues was the main attraction of the function, which enthralled everyone. Students prepared famous foods of Maharashtra, which was really commendable. Students of Class VII came up with lavani and mashwara dance, which was appreciated by all. The social science lab was also inaugurated on the day.

