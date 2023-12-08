DAV Public School, Patiala, hosts sports meet

The school hosted DAV Sports Cluster Tournament-2023. Tournaments of badminton, fencing, football, table tennis, chess and cricket were conducted. In chess (U-14 Boys), DAV, Patran, wohn the first position and DAV Public School, Patiala, was second. In the U-17 category, DAV, Mansa, came first, DAV, Badshahpur, second and DAV, Patiala, third. In U-14 girls, DAV, Patiala, got top position and DAV, Kakrala, was at second place. In U-17 girls, DAV, Mansa, came first and DAV, Patiala, second. In football (U-14 boys), Police DAV Public School, Patiala, was first, and DAV Public School, Patiala, was first runner-up. In U-17 boys, DAV Public School, Patiala, was declared the winner team and first runner-up was DAV, Patran. In yoga, DAV Public School, Patiala, was at number 1 position and DAV Public School, Mansa, second. In table tennis (U-17 boys), DAV, Mansa, was first and DAV Public School, Patiala, second. In badminton (U-14 boys), DAV, Mansa, came first and DAV Public School, Patiala, second. In U-14 girls, DAV, Moonak, came first and DAV Public School, Patiala, second. In U-17 boys, DAV, Mansa, came first and DAV Public School, Patiala, second. In U-17 girls, DAV, Patiala, came first and DAV, Mansa, second. In U-19 boys, DAV Public, Patiala, came first. ln cricket (U-19 boys), DAV, Patiala, came first and DAV, Patra, second. In U-17 boys, DAV, Patiala,DAV, Samana, got the first and second positions, respectively. In U-14 boys, DAV, Patiala, came first and DAV, Samana, second. The winners were awarded with certificates and medals.

