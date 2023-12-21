DAV Public School, Rehan

The school participated in state-level tournaments organised by DAV, at DAV Ghumarwin, Dehra, Bharoli Nadaun, and DAV Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. Students brought laurels to the school as well as their parents with their performances. Madhav, Nikhil, Kartik, Abhinash and Arpit got selected for the national-level in boys' category in chess, kabaddi, kho-kho and volleyball whereas in the girls' category, Arushi, Vanshika, Kalpna, Bandini, Rishika, Tanya, Anshita and Soni qualified for the nationals in volleyball, kabaddi and kho-kho. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal congratulated the students on their success.

