DAV Public School, Sec 39-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated World Earth Day to sensitise students to environment conservation. A special assembly was conducted where students spoke on World Earth Day. ‘Best out of waste’ competition was conducted in various classes. Principal Maninder Vohra urged the students to take measures to conserve nature and environment to make Earth a better place to live.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips