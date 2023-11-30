Delhi Public School, Ambala

Gurpurb was celebrated on the school premises. Students sang shabads on the occasion. Tiny tots of the school also visited a gurdwara in the neighbourhood and paid reverence at the door of the Almighty. Students, dressed as ‘Panj Pyaras’, organised a procession carrying the Sikh flag. Teachers also distributed parshad. Vice-Principal Kanika Gupta addressed the gathering. She said the students through celebrations must have learnt the acts of offering of food for bhakti (devotion) and seva (service).

#Ambala #Gurpurb #Sikhs