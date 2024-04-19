Delhi Public School, Karnal

To instil awareness about nutritional value of the food and balanced diet a Salad Making and Decoration Competition was held on World Health Day in the school for the students of classes VI and VII. The objective behind the competition was to inculcate healthy food habits and make healthy food choices based on nutritional value of the food among young generation. The participants showcased supreme creativity infused with effective and engaging presentation. The way of exhibiting culinary skill in perfect starter making competition was really appreciable. Apart from creativity the cleanliness and concern about maintaining hygiene throughout the competition with enthusiastic professional approach gave the competition an outstanding level of participation. Teachers supported and encouraged the participants continuously. It was truly an awesome learning experience for all. Aesthetics, presentation, creativity and adherence to the theme were the basic criteria for the judgment. Principal Dr Suman Madan appreciated all the participants and encouraged them to show the same spirit and enthusiasm in future competitions as well and exhorted upon the students to make salad eating a routine habit for enabling them to maintain a healthy life.

#Karnal