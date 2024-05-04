Doon International School, Mohali, holds assembly on Labour Day

On Labour Day, an assembly was organised at the school to celebrate the unwavering dedication of the school’s supporting staff. Commencing with a prayer seeking the blessings of God, the ambiance was further enriched by a soul-stirring song paying homage to the diligent and humble caretakers. Students expressed their gratitude through a captivating skit and poems, showcasing their admiration for the employees. The highlight of the event was the bhangra performance, which mesmerised all. Directors Charanjit Singh Mann and Simrita Mann appreciated the hardworking staff. Tokens of appreciation were presented by the directors and Principal Ira Bogra to the supporting staff.

