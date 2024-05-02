Doon Public School, Panchkula

Buds ‘n’ Blooms, the kindergarten wing of the school, conducted wonderful and engaging activities that took place during Reading Week. The week was the dedicated to celebrating the joy of reading and fostering love for books among youngest learners. Throughout the week, kindergarten students were immersed in a world of imagination, storytelling, and literacy adventures. Various activities were organised to make reading a fun and interactive experience for them. The highlight of the week was the storytelling session conducted by teachers where students had the opportunity to listen to captivating tales and participate in discussions about the characters, plot, and themes of the stories. These sessions not only enhanced their listening and comprehension skills but also sparked their imagination and creativity. A visit to the school library was organised to promote the culture of reading.
