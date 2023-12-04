Eklavya School, Jalandhar

The school organised a function on school premises on account of Gurpurb. Ek Onkar was recited followed by a shabad recited by Bharti Kalia along with students. Deepshikha of Class VII delivered a speech in order to shed light on the life journey of Guru Nanak Dev. Students of primary classes went to gurdwara nearby to seek blessings. Principal Komal Arora addressed the students and told them to follow the path of universal brotherhood and harmony. Director Seema Handa gave a token of appreciation to students for performing so well.

