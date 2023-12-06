Father’s International School, Ambala

The school celebrated the Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev. The day started with a special assembly in which senior students presented speeches, shabad and interesting facts about Guru Nanak Dev’s life. Thereafter, the tiny tots celebrated the day with great piquancy. The initial lines of Japji Sahib, followed by shabad gayan and ardaas for the well-being and bright future of school were chanted by students. The festive spirit filled the school premises with a positive ambience. Students also distributed ‘prasada’ to fellow students and staff members. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony. Prizes were given to students by Principal Neelam Bhalla for their exuberant performance in various fields.
