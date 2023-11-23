Father's Int'l School, Panjokhra

The school celebrated Diwali. Students showcased their aesthetics in activities like diya making, thali decoration and creative torans. Cultural programme, including garba, dance, and a Ramayan skit, added to the festive spirit. An inter-house rangoli competition was organised, in which students of Boss House bagged the first position, Gandhi House got second and Bhagat House clinched the third position. The event concluded with a warm exchange of Diwali wishes emphasising the importance of a green and eco-friendly Diwali for a safe and clean environment. Principal Neelam Bhalla appreciated the zealous efforts of

all participants.

