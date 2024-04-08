Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi

To mark the inauguration of the new academic session 2024-25 and to seek the blessings of Guru Granth Sahib, the school conducted Japji Sahib ‘path’ and Gurubani kirtan on its campus. The event unfolded with the recitation of sacred shabad, graced by the presence of dignitaries, including president Surinder Singh Virdi, vice-president Amritpal Singh, Kapoor Singh, Manager Gurjeet Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Baljeet Singh Walia, Amritpal Singh Modi, Harpreet Singh, Jagjeet Singh, Sukhbir Singh Anand, Gurucharan Singh Chabra, Jagdesh Chabra, Joginder Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rajender Pal Sarna, Narinder Kaur Walia, school Principal Kavita Atri, parents, dedicated staff and enthusiastic students. The spiritual ambience was set aglow by Manager Gurjeet Singh’s soulful rendition of ‘shabad’. The choir group of students also contributed to the profound experience by delivering soul-stirring kirtan, ‘shabads’, ‘ardas’ and ‘Hukumnama’. Following the culmination of the programme, ‘Guru ka langar’ was generously served to all attendees, with senior students of the school wholeheartedly participating in the service of ‘langar’.

