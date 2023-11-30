Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Students celebrated Gurpurb by conducting a special assembly in Punjabi. Students presented a prayer from Gurbani, then shared a thought and word from the holy text of Guru Granth Sahib. A PowerPoint presentation on the life of Guru Nanak Dev proved to be highly inspirational for students and teachers. Another student presented a poem in Punjabi. The school choir presented a shabad from Gurbani. Principal Urvashi Kakkar addressed the special assembly. She also shared a story from the life of Guru Nanak Dev and urged everyone to tread the path of humanity laid down by the Guru.
