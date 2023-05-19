Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

Infantines once again proved their mettle in academics and brought glories to the school by showing astounding performance in Class X Board exams 2022-23. Of the total 132 students, 32 got above 90% and 49 students secured between 80% and 89%. Kunal Sood topped the school with 98.2%, followed by Rahila Dua 96%. Ridhi Mahajan, Danish Chopra, Loveleen Kaur jointly shared the third position with 95.8%. School Manager Fr Tharthius and Principal Sr Vanitha Veena expressed their gratitude to the exemplary efforts of the teachers and appreciated the hard work, silience and fortitude of students.
