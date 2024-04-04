Initiation ceremony at Mount Carmel School, Una

In a sparkling affair of promise and new beginnings, the initiation ceremony for Nursery was held at the school. ADC Mahendra Pal Gurjar was the chief guest. Enthusiastic toddlers embarked on their educational journey amidst cheers and applause. Parents and teachers alike witnessed the heart-warming event that was filled with songs, dances, and colourful performances. Mahendra Pal Gurjar, in his inspiring address, emphasised the importance of early education and nurturing young minds. The event culminated with the lighting of the lamp, symbolising the enlightenment of the budding scholars.
