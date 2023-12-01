 Maharana Pratap Public School, Kurukshetra : The Tribune India

Maharana Pratap Public School, Kurukshetra

Maharana Pratap Public School, Kurukshetra


The Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated by the school with ‘shabad’, followed by preaching and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and poems by students. ‘Ardas’ and ‘Mool Mantra’ were recited by teachers and students. ‘Kadah parshaad’ was distributed.

#Gurpurb #Kurukshetra #Sikhs


