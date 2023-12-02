Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

The school celebrated Guru Nanak Jayanti on the school premises. Under the guidance of Principal and Director Dr SS Brar and Vice Principal TK Brar, students celebrated the birthday of the first guru of Sikhs, also known as ‘Gurpurb’ with enthusiasm. Students were told about the importance of Guru Nanak's teachings through a movie, which emphasised the importance of sharing and equality of all human beings. The students recited the mool mantra, ‘Ek Onkar’.

#Gurpurb #Sikhs