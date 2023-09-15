Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

The school has taken an initiative aimed at promoting care for stray animals, including cows and street dogs. New food storage containers have been strategically placed at MTS, MTIS, MTS Creche, Aastha Dham Temple in Aastha Enclave, and Shiv Mandir, near Barnala Railway Station. These containers serve a dual purpose — educating MTS students and the wider community about the importance of sharing while providing a means to feed and care for stray animals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court
The Haryana police had arrested Mamman Khan in connection wi...
Another Nipah case found in Kerala's Kozhikode
With this, the total number of Nipah cases in Kozhikode has ...
5 killed as jeep collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamaya
11 people injured