Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

The school has taken an initiative aimed at promoting care for stray animals, including cows and street dogs. New food storage containers have been strategically placed at MTS, MTIS, MTS Creche, Aastha Dham Temple in Aastha Enclave, and Shiv Mandir, near Barnala Railway Station. These containers serve a dual purpose — educating MTS students and the wider community about the importance of sharing while providing a means to feed and care for stray animals.

#Barnala