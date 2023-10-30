Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school showcased its students’ outstanding achievements in the Model United Nations (MUN) programme. The event, attended by both students and teachers, highlighted the school’s dedication to nurturing critical thinking and global awareness. School Principal Daljeet Singh commended the students’ commitment and emphasised the programme’s role in shaping future leaders. The ceremony included the recognition of exceptional MUN delegates, with Toshit Kapila earning the Best Delegate Award, Avnee Arora and Lukeshpreet Singh High Commendation, Harshvardhan and Tanveer Kaur the Special Mention, and Surkhab Singh and Rakshit Bhardwaj Honourable Mention commendation.

#Barnala