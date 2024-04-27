Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

Earth day was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was conducted, wherein the students took pledge to save Mother Earth. Different activities were conducted to mark the day. Students of the Theatre Club conveyed the message by presenting a thought-provoking mime. Students of the Music Club presented a beautiful song on Earth Day. A talk show was presented by students of the Literary Club in which they spread awareness on the special day. Class V students mesmerised the surrounding areas with their powerful rally and survey to protect Mother Earth. They distributed plants and requested the public to join hands to save Mother Earth. Teacher explained the significance of using different types of dustbins in disposing off the waste material. Headmistress Monika Sharma said Earth Day inspires the students to commit to protect environment.

