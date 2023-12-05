The National Open was organised by the Yuva Khelkud Mahasangh at Agra in which players, namely Rijul, Minal, Sneh and Vanshita of Paras Public School, Bhawarna, took part. The players from around 10 states, including Himachal Pradesh, participated. Rijul of Class Xll with other players came runner-up in kabaddi. Minal of Class X got gold medal in 100 metres race. Director of the school Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana congratulated and appreciated the players and PTI Arun Kumar for his hard work.
