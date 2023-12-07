PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantonment

The school organised a workshop on ‘Gender Sensitisation and Menstrual Health and Hygiene’ under the Adolescent Girls Programme. Dr Parminder, Assistant Professor from the School of Education at Lovely Professional University, spearheaded the session as the key speaker. The workshop aimed to foster awareness and empowerment among adolescent girls, providing insights into crucial aspects of adolescence. Principal Ravinder Kumar commended Dr Parminder for her exemplary efforts in enlightening and educating the girls. Vice-Principal Kuldeep Singh expressed gratitude in vote of thanks.
