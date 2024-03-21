Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school hosted a workshop to raise awareness about cervical cancer and women’s health. The session was attended by the Director-Principal, junior branch in charge and all the female teaching staff of the school. The event began with an overview of cervical cancer, discussing its prevalence, risk factors, and importance. Its goal was to educate attendees about the risks, symptoms, screening methods, and prevention strategies associated with cervical cancer. Dr Deepa Jain, obstetrician and gynaecologist, highlighted the role of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection in cervical cancer development and stressed the significance of vaccination. She addressed participants’ queries satisfactorily. Overall, the session proved valuable, providing women with essential information to safeguard themselves and their loved ones from the impact of cervical cancer.

