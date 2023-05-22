Sacred Heart Convent Ser Sec School, Jagadhri

Mother's Day was celebrated in the school to instil respect and honour for mothers. The programme included songs, dances poems and speeches highlighting the sacrifices of the mothers. An ex-student, lieutenant Tanveer was the guest of honour. Sr Principal was honoured. The programme was inspiring for the students.
