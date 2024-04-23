Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh

Ruby, a teacher of the school, has secured a place in the India Book of Records for her exceptional talent and skill in playing 24 musical instruments. The achievement was officially recognised during a convocation ceremony held recently. Ruby’s passion for music has been evident throughout her life, and her dedication to mastering multiple instruments has now earned her a place among the elite in the Indian music scene. Her ability to fluently play such a diverse range of instruments showcases not only her talent but also her unwavering commitment to the art of music. Ruby expressed her gratitude for the recognition and credited her love for music as the driving force behind her success. She hopes that her accomplishment will inspire others to pursue their passions relentlessly, regardless of the challenges they may face. She also thanked her parents and school for the achievement. As a teacher, Ruby not only shares her musical expertise with her students but also serves as a role model, demonstrating the rewards that come with perseverance and dedication.

