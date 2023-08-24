SD Public School (Primary Wing), Jagadhri

The school celebrated ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’. The event encompassed diverse activities for students from kindergarten to Class V. A range of competitions, including patriotic poem recitation and Tricolour craft activity added colour to the occasion. The students showcased their commitment to the environment through sapling plantation and paid homage to freedom fighters via role plays and a spirited rally. The Headmistress inaugurated the event, and students of Class V led a rally on the school premises, adorned with flags and enthusiastic slogans.
