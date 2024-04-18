Shivalik International Convent School, Jwalamukhi

Baisakhi was celebrated at the school. All children came wearing Punjabi attire and were very happy. Expressing his views on the importance of the festival, Principal Munish Singh Rana said on this day when the rabi crop gets ripe in the fields, the farmers celebrate the festival happily. One reason for celebrating the festival is that on this day Guru Gobind Singh had organised the Sikhs as Khalsa. Teachers told the students the importance of this day through various activities. Competitions like poetry, card making and folk song recitation were organised in the school in which every student from classes I to XII participated.
