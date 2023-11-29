Solitaire International School, Panchkula

Gurpurb was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was conducted to pay obeisance to the first Guru of Sikhs. The performances given by students during the assembly were a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, leaving the audience spellbound. The highlight of the assembly was the ‘shabad kirtan’, led by a senior students. The assembly concluded with a prayer for peace and prosperity of all. The students were encouraged to spread love, kindness and compassion in their daily lives, following the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.
