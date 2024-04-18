St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

The school celebrated the ‘Nav Varsh Vikram Samvat 2081’ with ‘Surya Dev Puja’ which has a lot of Vedic significance. The puja was performed to pay gratitude to the Sun and welcome the New Year with optimism and positivity. Indian ‘Nav Varsh’ is celebrated every year on the ‘Pratipada’ of ‘Shukla Paksha’ of ‘Chaitra’ month. In Hinduism, the day is considered the most auspicious day of the year. The ‘Nav Varsh’ is celebrated as Gudi Padwa, Bihu, Onam, etc, in various parts of India. Nature also welcomes the New Year during this time through the amazing change of season. All students and teachers participated and welcomed New Year with open arms. In the end, Principal Dr Piyush Punj shared some valuable words with teachers and students about the importance of ‘Samvatsara’.

#Pinjore