St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Earth Day by conducting a special morning assembly where students were encouraged to adopt a sustainable lifestyle and were made aware of the threats of exploiting the natural resources. Students expressed themselves through a poem, speech and thought. A slogan-writing competition was organised for the students in which they participated enthusiastically. Principal George S. Shear appreciated the students’ efforts.
