St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

With the aim to nurture children’s creativity and speaking skills, ‘Fantasy’, a fancy dress competition, was organised in the junior wing of the school. Tiny tots were full of enthusiasm while presenting themselves on the stage. The competition gave them an opportunity to hone and express their talent while speaking confidently on the stage. The mesmerising show came to an end with appreciation by Headmistress Cynthia Shear. The students were lauded for their artistic flair and showmanship. Her motivational words encouraged the students to take part in such activities and explore their hidden talent.
