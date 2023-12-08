Sushila Devi Public School, Patiala

The school celebrated Gurpurb with ‘path’ of Sukhmani Sahib. It was followed by singing of ‘shabads’ by students. School Chairman Kamal Aggarwal, Kunal Aggarwal and Director HK Sandhu sent their blessings. School Principal Rekha Gupta told students and parents that “we should follow the path of universal brotherhood and harmony”. Students recited Gurbani and the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev were shared. ‘Parshad’ was distributed to everyone in the school after the ‘ardas’. The programme concluded with the distribution of ‘Guru ka langar’.

#Gurpurb #Sikhs