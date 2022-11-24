Thakur Kanshi Ram Sr Sec School, Chetru, Dharamsala

The school organised a two-day “Peak and Pinnacle” function. This programme was full of enthusiasm true to its title. Retired Principal Sushma Sharma attended the programme as the Chief Guest. She lit the lamp and paid tribute to the late MD of the school, Colonel I.C Ratna by keeping a two-minute silence. Children sang Saraswati Vandana, Ganesh Vandana and national song Vande Mataram. Students from Nursery to Class XII presented a dance. Exhibits like 'Spirit of India' 'East or West India is the Best', 'A Glimpses of Rajasthan', 'Niki Jinni Gojri' gave a glimpse of India and its diverse cultures and traditions. Hip hop bhangra, giddha, naati and skit were performed by the students. In her address, the Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of the teachers and children in putting up an impressive show. On this occasion, school committee members A.R Rana, Principal Ravindra Rana, Principal Meena Sharma, School Principal Upinder Singh Guleria, Vice-Principal Neeta Rana, Sushma Katoch, Ram Singh, English lecturer and all the teachers and others presented mementos to the guests.
