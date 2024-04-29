Valley Public School, Panchkula

An International Cyber Olympiad 2023 was held in the school in which students from classes II, IV and VII participated. Two students won medals for their exceptional performances. Pushp Bansal won gold medal for securing the first rank and Garima won bronze medal for securing the third rank in the Olympiad. Other participants were Arsh, Sushant Thakur, Shubham and Nehal. Principal Dr Umamaheswari congratulated the students for bringing laurels to the school and encouraged all the students to participate in such extracurricular activities.

