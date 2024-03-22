Valley Public School, Sector 5, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula

The National Handwriting and Colouring Contest 2023 was organised by the Students’ Development Society, Aurangabad, at the school. Three students of the school — Risan of Class II-B, Khushi Rai of Class IV-A and Sehajpreet Kaur of Class V-A — were awarded the Kala Ratna Award 2023. Two students — Yash Kumar of Class III-B and Khushpreet of Class VIII-B —received the Kala Gaurav Award 2023. The Ideal Principal Award 2023 was bestowed upon the school’s Principal Dr S Umamaheswari.

