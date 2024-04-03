Vidya Valley School, New Sunny Enclave, Kharar

The kindergarten graduation ceremony at the school was a delightful event filled with joy and pride. Parents, teachers and students gathered to celebrate this significant milestone in the children’s lives. The ceremony commenced with an opening speech by Principal Dr Suman Lata, highlighting the achievements and growth of the young ‘graduates’ throughout the academic year, followed by lively performances by kindergarten students, showcasing their talents and creativity. Each graduate received a certificate of completion, marking their transition to the next phase of their education journey. Chief guest was RJ Guri from 92.7 BigFM. Parents expressed their gratitude towards the teachers as they witnessed their children’s progress. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Chairperson Surinder Kaur and Director Simmerpreet Singh acknowledging the efforts of everyone involved in shaping the young minds.

#Kharar