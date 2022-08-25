Asia Cup: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam greet each other during practice session in Dubai

India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns with each other at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 28

Virat Kohli with Pakistan captain Babar Azam. File photo

IANS

Dubai, August 25

The India cricket team has reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, scheduled to be started from August 27.

On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video where the Indian players, including out-of-form Virat Kohli, can be seen starting their preparations for the Asia Cup. Afghanistan and Pakistan cricketers were also present at the same ground.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan captain Babar Azam were seen exchanging greetings. Babar is an ardent supporter of Kohli and the Pakistan’s swashbuckling batter was over the moon after seeing one of the greats of Indian cricket.

Earlier this year, Babar dropped a message to support Kohli after talismanic batter was dismissed for 16 in the second ODI against England at Lord’s.

Babar put out a tweet with a picture of him and Kohli from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year, with the caption reading as “this too shall pass. Stay strong #viratkohli.” Soon after the tweet was released, many cricket fans from around the world started praising Babar for supporting Kohli. Kohli too had replied to Babar’s post, thanking him for his words of support. “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best (clap emoji),” read Kohli’s reply on Twitter.

Kohli returns to the Indian team for the Asia Cup in T20I format, having last played for the national team during the tour of England in July. He was then rested for white-ball tour of West Indies and ODIs against Zimbabwe.

Kohli has been in a prolonged lean patch, having not scored a century in international cricket since November 2019.

If he features in India’s 2022 Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai, dubbed as the ‘greatest rivalry’ in cricketing world, it will also mark Kohli’s 100th T20I appearance.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns with each other on Sunday, August 28, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

