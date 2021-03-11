Gaganjeet Bhullar holds on tight to tied-10th spot

PTI

Jeju (South Korea), August 20

A late double-bogey and bogey cost Gaganjeet Bhullar dear as he carded a disappointing 69 but the Indian golfer still managed to be tied-10th at the International Series Korea.

At 10-under through 15 holes in the third round, Bhullar looked set for a shot at a second title in a month. But a double-bogey on the 16th and a bogey on the 17th brought him to 7-under, five shots behind leader Taehoon Ok. Veer Ahlawat, who started the day at T-5, had a rough round with two double-bogeys and three bogeys against four birdies for a card of a 3-over 74 and dropped to T-42nd.

Late birdie helps Tvesa

Sotogrande (Spain): Tvesa Malik grabbed a late birdie on the 17th hole to get on the right side of the halfway cut at the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande here. Tvesa was once again in trouble at 3-over in the second round and it became 4-over after 11 holes. She managed to claw back with a birdie on the 13th but a bogey on the 14th pushed her down again before a birdie on the par-3 17th saved the day.