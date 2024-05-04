Golf roundup: Shubhankar Sharma shoots 73 to make cut

PTI

Beijing, May 3

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a one-over 73 in the second round to make the cut at the Volvo China Open here today.

The 27-year-old had just one birdie on the second day at the Hidden Grace Golf Club to lie tied-32nd here. Sharma had a bogey-free 6-under 66 on the first day. He is now 5-under for 36 holes.

Another Indian Om Prakash faded away after a decent first round. Prakash, who had a 70 on the first day, carded a 2-over 75 to miss the cut in the T-94th place.

Chawrasia tied-13th

Seoul: SSP Chawrasia, who is winless on the Asian Tour since 2017, shot a bogey-free 4-under 67 to rise to tied-13th at the halfway stage of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open.

Chawrasia, who shot a 1-over 72 in the first round, is now 3-under. Chawrasia was among only two Indians to make the cut this week in South Korea. The other one was Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-71) and he was tied-42nd.

Lahiri starts with 70

Singapore: Anirban Lahiri had a disappointing start with 1-under 70 in the opening round of the LIV Golf Singapore. The only Indian on the LIV tour had five birdies against four bogeys.

Lahiri was T-29th place as Sebastian Munoz shot a 6-under 65, his best round of the season, to take the first-round lead.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China