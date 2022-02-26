Grasscourts suit us: Rohit Rajpal on Denmark tie in Davis Cup

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 25

As hosts of the Davis Cup World Group Playoff I tie against Denmark, India are banking on the prowess of their heavy hitters — Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna — to stall the visiting team. Non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal disclosed that the playing surface — grasscourts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club — for the March 4-5 tie was decided after deliberations with the players.

“We spoke to our players before deciding on this venue and it is no secret that many of our players are comfortable playing on the grasscourts. Yuki (Bhambri), Ram (Ramanathan) and even Rohan Bopanna will prefer to play on the grasscourts,” Rajpal said.

“As hosts, one also has to think about what the opposition will prefer. They would have loved playing on the hard courts and that was one of the reasons why we chose the grasscourts for this playoff game,” he added.

Denmark will be without their No. 1 player, Hole Rune. The world No. 90 pulled out of the tie. —