I-league: Players approached to fix matches

NEW DELHI, November 30

Several players of the I-League clubs have been approached to fix matches this season, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said today.

“We have received information of multiple approaches to our players,” AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said in a statement. “We will thoroughly examine the incidents, investigate, and take all necessary action.”

The federation did not name players or clubs who had been approached to “manipulate matches” in the country’s second tier competition featuring 13 clubs.

Chaubey said the federation would further strengthen its system to counter such threats and educate players and officials on how to recognise such corrupt practices and report them.

The AIFF set up its anti-corruption unit a decade ago after a Malaysian betting syndicate approached Indian players to fix I-League matches. Its integrity officer Javed Siraj did not take calls seeking details but an AIFF official, on condition of anonymity, called it a “concern”. — Reuters

#Football