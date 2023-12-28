Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan

ANI

Melbourne, December 28

In a bizarre and hilarious incident, the second session of the day three of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan was delayed as the third umpire, Richard Illingworth, got stuck in a lift.

The second Test between the World Test Championship winners and the Asian side is taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"The game is delayed because the third umpire...is stuck in the lift #AUSvPAK," tweeted cricket.com.au.

Minutes later, Richard was able to make his way into his sitting area and the game resumed.

