In-form India to start favourite against Korea in Women’s Hockey World Cup quarterfinal

Indians go into quarterfinals with a superior 11-2 record

In-form India to start favourite against Korea in Women’s Hockey World Cup quarterfinal

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Potchefstroom, April 7

Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a confident India team is expected to steamroll lower-ranked Korea and seal the semifinal spot in the Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup, here on Friday.

The Indians finished on top of Pool D with maximum nine points from three victories. After humbling Wales (5-1), Germany (2-1) and Malaysia (4-0), India go into the quarterfinals with a superior 11-2 record.

On the contrary, with just three points in their kitty, Korea finished second in Pool C on account of a better goal difference.

Korea’s pool was headed by Argentina with maximum nine points while Uruguay and Austria lost out on a quarterfinal berth on goal difference after finishing with same points as their Asian rival.

With three Olympians in the squad in skipper Salima Tete and strikers Sharmila Devi and Lalremsiami, the Indians looked a completely dominant side, rich with big match experience.

Salima has led the side from the front with her superlative runs from the flanks, creating chances for the forward line, while Sharmila and Lalremsiami too lived up to their expectations with their attacking game upfront.

But the star of India’s performance so far in the tournament has been young striker Mumtaz Khan, who has scored five goals so far, including a hat-trick against Malaysia on Wednesday.

Besides Mumtaz, Lalremsiami and Lalrindiki scored two goals each in three matches, while Sangita Kumari and dragflicker Deepika scored once each.

India captain Salima Tete, however, is no mood to take Korea lightly.

“We have speedy players. We want to beat them but Korea is a good team and we need to fight as a team,” Tete said.

India vice-captain Ishika Chaudhary summed up the team’s goals in a more articulate manner.

“Our first challenge was to top the league stages and our next focus is on quarterfinals. We are going step by step. We are going match by match so we are taking the quarterfinal as just another match,” she said.

“We need to focus on that match only, not on the outcome and future. We are focussing on what we have and what we can do in that match,” Chaudhary added.

In other quarterfinals of the day, Netherlands will take on South Africa, England will face United States and Argentina will be up against Germany.

The quadrennial tournament, which was originally scheduled for last December, was postponed due to the threat posed by the omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa.

India, who have appeared in four editions of the junior global event, claimed their best finish in 2013 with a bronze. The team did not qualify for the previous edition.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Group sex video involving schoolteacher, her students goes viral; probe under way

2
Coronavirus

Covid-19: First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai, says BMC; data to be sent for further scrutiny

3
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'objectionable language' against Dalits, Congress leader Verka seeks his expulsion

4
Schools

Collected Rs 94 cr for exams never held, PSEB now charges for marksheet

5
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

6
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

7
Haryana

4-year-old's murder rocks Karnal, family suspects role of relatives

8
Nation

US warns India against aligning with Russia

9
World

In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

10
J & K

Kashmiri Pandits in panic after targeted attacks

Don't Miss

View All
Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Top Stories

US warns India against aligning with Russia

US warns India against aligning with Russia

India has declined to level sanctions against Russia, as oth...

ED questions former CM Omar Abdullah in connection with J&K Bank scam

ED questions former CM Omar Abdullah in connection with J&K Bank scam

Omar was asked to visit the ED office in New Delhi on Thursd...

Over 5,000, including 210 children, killed in Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

Russia-Ukraine War: 210 children in over 5,000 people killed in Ukraine's Mariupol since Russian invasion, claims Mayor

Following AAP’s popularity, BJP wants to change its CM in Himachal, says Manish Sisodia

BJP wary of AAP, wants Anurag Thakur as new Himachal CM: Manish Sisodia

Says the BJP wants to make the big change as it fears defeat...

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Deputy Speaker’s ruling prima facie violates Article 95, says Chief Justice Umar Bandial

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Suri on Sunday ruled that n...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

‘Dissolving sub-committees of Amritsar Municipal Corporation unconstitutional’

Amritsar: ASI shifted to Chandigarh on graft allegation

Now, meet Amritsar DC Harpreet Singh Sudan daily from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Seva Kendras to provide services on all seven days

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

With only BJP coucillors in attendance, Chandigarh MC passes resolution that city remain UT

With only BJP councillors in attendance, Chandigarh MC passes resolution that city remain UT

Chandigarh: No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Panchkula railway overbridge misses another deadline

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration mulls single-window system

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Ambedkar University to hold all undergraduate admissions through CUET

Crime graph on rise in city, periphery

Crime graph on rise in Jalandhar, periphery

‘Need to rid kabaddi of unruly elements’

Jalandhar: Construction work begins on 66ft road

No salaries, NCLP teachers hold protest in Jalandhar

Online transfer policy to continue: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC’s Waterfront site

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC's Waterfront site

Vigilance team raids Ludhiana Improvement Trust office

Malhar Road will be widened: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Ludhiana: 4-year-old missing girl recovered

Man arrested for attempting to rape five-year-old girl at Dugri, Ludhiana

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

12,500-kg skimmed milk powder, 620-kg paneer seized in Samana

Patiala Municipal Corporation’s move to collect security deposit from illegal building owners hits a roadblock

Fire breaks out at Bishan Nagar house in Patiala

Dairy Shifting Project: Patiala Municipal Corporation officials to meet Punjab CM