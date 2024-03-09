In Olympics year, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s golden feat taking form

PTI

New Delhi, March 8

World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who will be training in Turkey in the coming days before returning to outdoor competition for the first time in 2024, said he was in “top physical shape” and “has never felt so good before.”

The build up to the Tokyo Games was a challenging one for the 26-year-old Chopra, who had missed an entire season due to injuries.

“I want to be in best possible shape before Paris,” said Chopra, who is on a short break after his training stint in South Africa.

“My training sessions have gone really well so far. I always lay stress on fitness along with strength and technique. This is the best I have felt in a long time but I must add that training and competition are not the same,” Chopra added.

#Javelin Throw #Neeraj Chopra