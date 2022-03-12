India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

Hamilton, March 12
India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday broke the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women's World Cup, surpassing former Australian counterpart Belinda Clark.
Mithali, 39, led the country in 24 World Cup games, claiming 14 victories, eight losses and one no result. Clark had captained her side in 23 matches.
The India skipper achieved the feat when she stepped out to lead the country against the West Indies in a crucial match in the ongoing showpiece event here.
Interestingly, Mithali and Clark are the only two cricketers to have led their countries at more than two World Cups.
Last Sunday, Mithali became only the third cricketer and the first woman to appear in six World Cups, joining Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani great Javed Miandad.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt
Says each MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party will work for the progr...
Pakistani commander of JeM, 3 other terrorists killed in J-K
The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...
7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri
13 fire tenders rushed to the site
Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Speculative, may create panic: Govt
US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands
An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...