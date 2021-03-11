IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians’ fold under KL Rahul’s ton

PTI

Mumbai, April 24

KL Rahul once again proved to be Mumbai Indians’ nemesis as his magnificent second hundred set up a comfortable 36-run win for Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match.

Rahul slammed an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls with the help of 12 fours and four sixes as LSG posted 168/6 after being invited to bat. Rahul, who had scored a century against MI a week back, looked in imperious form but he didn’t get enough help from the other batters.

In reply, MI started well with Rohit Sharma hitting a 31-ball 39. But MI suffered a collapse once again to slump to 67/4. Tilak Varma hit a gritty 27-ball 38 to give MI some hope before Lucknow restricted them to 132/8 for their fifth win in 8 matches to grab the fourth position in the standings.

For MI, it was another collective failure as they slumped to their eighth successive loss on the trot, the only team in the history of the tournament to achieve the dubious record.

For Lucknow, all the bowlers chipped in, with Krunal Pandya taking 3/19 and Dushmantha Chameera conceding only 14 runs in 4 overs.

Brief scores: LSG: 168/6 (Rahul 103*; Pollard 2/8, Meredith 2/40); MI: 132/8 (Rohit 39, Tilak 38; Krunal 3/19, Mohsin 1/27). —

#Cricket #kl rahul #rohit sharma