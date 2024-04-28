IPL 2024: Sanju Samson sends message to T20 World Cup selectors with his blistering knock against LSG

Chandigarh, April 28
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson did his chances of making it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup no harm with a blistering knock against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match on Saturday.
Samson, who was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 71 off 33 balls while chasing 197, sent a ‘roaring’ message to the selectors with a match-winning show.
The fight for the wicketkeeper’s slot for the T20 World Cup 2024 is intense with KL Rahul believed to be slightly ahead of Samson in the race.
The national selection panel is expected to announce the 15-member squad for the WT20 in Americas on May 1, the cut-off date for the ICC event.
Best Sanju Samson celebration ever. 💗🔥 pic.twitter.com/AfHH2PI68u— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2024
Meanwhile, Samson feels mistakes are part and parcel of T20 cricket and they will have to stick to their process despite enjoying a dream run in the ongoing IPL.
Rajasthan beat LSG on Saturday by seven wickets to take their points tally to 16 from nine matches.
“We have been a little lucky as well. We have to stick to the right processes. Mistakes are supposed to happen in T20 cricket, and we reiterate to stick to the process. The results are coming our way, so it is clear that we are doing something right,” said Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Samson also praised Dhruv Jurel for his unbeaten 52 off 34 balls as the wicketkeeper-batter finally regained form. They shared an unbeaten 121-run partnership. — with PTI inputs
