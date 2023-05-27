Junior Asia Cup Hockey: India look to keep Pakistan under thumb

PTI

Salalah (Oman), May 26

India would look to continue their winning momentum after two commanding victories when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a Pool A match of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup hockey here tomorrow.

India thrashed Chinese Taipei 18-0 in their opening match and beat Japan 3-1 on Thursday. But they will have their first real test of the tournament in the form of a confident Pakistan, who notched up resounding wins over Chinese Taipei (15-1) and Thailand (9-0).

India captain Uttam Singh said the two wins had instilled a lot of confidence in his team but admitted that the match against Pakistan will be a “close contest”. “We have started the tournament on a strong note and we will look to continue with the same mentality against Pakistan. Our first two wins have given us the confidence we needed to go through the tournament. Pakistan have a strong team as well and it will be a close contest,” said Uttam. The two teams last played against each other in the 2015 edition.