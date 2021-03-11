Manchester United ex-star Ryan Giggs kicked naked girlfriend out of room at 5-star hotel in Dubai, court told

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 10

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs is set to go on trial on charges of assault and use of coercive behaviour against a former girlfriend.

Giggs, 48, is accused of assaulting Kate Greville, 36, causing her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, greater Manchester on Nov. 1, 2020. He is also charged with common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, during the same incident.

As per a report in Mirror, Giggs has been accused of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, kicked her out of their room at a five-star hotel in Dubai while she was naked, a court heard.

Greville claimed that Giggs flipped when she saw him message another woman. "He dragged me into the lounge...threw my suitcase...and shut the door," she said.

Giggs is also charged with using controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020. His trial in Manchester is expected to last up to 10 days.

Ryan Giggs 'wanted sex all the time, would call 50 times an hour and had eight affairs', the report says.

Giggs has denied all charges but stood down as the manager of the Wales national team, saying he didn't want to jeopardize preparations ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

He was originally scheduled to face trial in January, but the case was delayed due to a court backlog made worse by the Covid pandemic. With AP inputs